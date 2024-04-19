Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 12-hour dispersal order will be in force for parts of Eastleigh, from midday tomorrow (Saturday 20 April) until 12am on Sunday (21 April). The order, under Section 34 of the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act (2014), will cover the following areas;

Stoneham Lane

Lakeside Country Park area

The area in and around Eastleigh Football Club’s Silverlake Stadium

The town centre, including train stations - Airport Parkway and Eastleigh

A map showing the area contained under the dispersal order in Easleigh.

All the areas covered can be seen in the two maps, above and below.

The order, which has been authorised to help tackle any issues and keep local communities safe, gives officers the power to order a person to leave the areas concerned with no return within the specified time period.

It also gives officers the power to seize anything used in the commission of ASB. Those who refuse to comply with the order are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest. Individuals who are aged under 16 will be taken be to their home address, and follow-up work will be done with parents.

Inspector Andy Mooge said: "This order has been authorised to cover the time before, during and after tomorrow’s football match between Eastleigh FC and FC Halifax Town. It is in response to previous fixtures where a minority of individuals have actively sought to engage in disorder. The purpose of the dispersal order is to allow peaceful enjoyment of the match by all those attending. The tactics we are using this weekend are a robust measure to keep the public safe and ensure local people’s lives aren’t disrupted.”