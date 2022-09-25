Efforts to reunite rightful owner of lost ring with jewellery after months in lost property
GOSPORT police are hoping to reunite a lost ring with its rightful owner months after it was handed in.
The piece of jewellery was found in Fort Nelson’s lost property, having been originally handed in several months ago but never claimed.
In a Facebook post, Gosport police ask that anyone who knows who the ring belongs to comment on the post.
They shared pictures of the ring to help return the ring to its rightful owner.
Find the post at facebook.com/GosportPolice.