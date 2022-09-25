News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Efforts to reunite rightful owner of lost ring with jewellery after months in lost property

GOSPORT police are hoping to reunite a lost ring with its rightful owner months after it was handed in.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 12:27 pm
Updated Sunday, 25th September 2022, 12:29 pm

The piece of jewellery was found in Fort Nelson’s lost property, having been originally handed in several months ago but never claimed.

In a Facebook post, Gosport police ask that anyone who knows who the ring belongs to comment on the post.

Read More

Read More
Victim left with broken nose after assault by group at Gosport Ferry Gardens tax...
The lost ring. Picture: Gosport police

Most Popular

They shared pictures of the ring to help return the ring to its rightful owner.

Find the post at facebook.com/GosportPolice.

The lost ring. Picture: Gosport police