The piece of jewellery was found in Fort Nelson’s lost property, having been originally handed in several months ago but never claimed.

In a Facebook post, Gosport police ask that anyone who knows who the ring belongs to comment on the post.

The lost ring. Picture: Gosport police

They shared pictures of the ring to help return the ring to its rightful owner.

Find the post at facebook.com/GosportPolice.