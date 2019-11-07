Eight migrants found on yacht detained at Portsmouth Naval Base

A YACHT has been detained at Portsmouth Naval Base after eight migrants were discovered on board.

The Border Force cutter Seeker intercepted the 46ft motor cruiser and the crew escorted her into Portsmouth Naval Base where the eight Albanian nationals were taken ashore.

The Border Force cutter Seeker intercepted a yacht with eight migrants onboard in Portsmouth on November 6. Picture: NCA

READ MORE: People smuggler who brought four Albanian men to Britain jailed

A 64-year-old British national has been arrested on suspicion of trying to facilitate a breach of immigration law.

The coastguard helicopter, based in Lee-on-the-Solent, was deployed to track the vessel yesterday evening.

The National Crime Agency is now investigating and questioning the arrested person.

The Border Force cutter Seeker intercepted a yacht with eight migrants onboard in Portsmouth on November 6. Picture: NCA

NCA operations manager Martin Matthews said: ‘The NCA works closely with our law enforcement partners to protect our borders, and targeting and disrupting criminal groups involved in people smuggling is one of our highest priorities.

READ MORE: Farcically-bad people smugglers likened to ‘Laurel and Hardy’ caught trafficking six immigrants in Portsmouth

‘This particular incident is now the subject of a criminal investigation, and I’m grateful for the assistance of Border Force, the Maritime & Coastguard Agency and Ministry of Defence in that.’

The eight people will be processed by Immigration Enforcement.

The motor cruiser is being forensically examined at Portsmouth Naval Base.

READ MORE: What happens to suspected illegal immigrants who arrive in Portsmouth?