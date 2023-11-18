Elderly Portsmouth man last seen at Southsea fish and chip shop found
An elderly man who was last seen at a fish and chip shop has been found.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Muhammed Ali, 73, disappeared yesterday evening after last being seen on Albert Road at 6.23pm.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said he has now been located. The force said: “We circulated an appeal overnight for a missing 73-year-old man from Portsmouth – we can confirm he has now been located.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals.”