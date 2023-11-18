News you can trust since 1877
Elderly Portsmouth man last seen at Southsea fish and chip shop found

An elderly man who was last seen at a fish and chip shop has been found.
By Freddie Webb
Published 18th Nov 2023, 09:18 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 11:16 GMT
Muhammed Ali, 73, disappeared yesterday evening after last being seen on Albert Road at 6.23pm.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said he has now been located. The force said: “We circulated an appeal overnight for a missing 73-year-old man from Portsmouth – we can confirm he has now been located.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals.”