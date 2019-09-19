Elderly woman, 86, knocked to ground by robber who stole her handbag in Southsea

Have your say

An elderly woman was left ‘shaken and upset' after being knocked to the ground by a robber who stole her handbag.

The incident happened in Waverley Road, Southsea, at around 10am on Sunday.

The incident happened in Waverley Road, Southsea. Picture: Google Maps

The victim, who is 86-years-old, was walking along the street when she was approached by a man she did not know.

He grabbed her handbag, causing her to fall to the ground and graze her elbow. The man then ran off.

The woman did not require hospital treatment for her injuries but was left shaken and upset by what happened.

The small dark brown handbag had a shoulder strap and contained a black DORO flip phone, a small umbrella and around £8 cash.

The man is described as being:

- Asian

- Aged between 35 and 45 years

- Around 5ft 8ins tall

- Dark, short hair

- Wearing a red/orange long sleeve top with dark-coloured trousers

Police are investigating the street robbery and are appealing for anyone who has information about the incident to contact them.

In a statement issued online, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Did you see what happened? Do you remember seeing a man with the description that has been given?

‘Perhaps you were in Waverley Road at around this time, and remember seeing a man acting suspiciously?

‘Any information, no matter how small, could help us.

‘Please call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190329099.

‘Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.’