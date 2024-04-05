Elderly woman dies in collision car outside The Hawk Inn pub in Hampshire as female pensioner arrested

An elderly woman has died following a collision outside a pub as police arrest a pensioner on suspicion of careless driving.
By Freddie Webb
Published 5th Apr 2024, 13:04 BST
The 80-year-old woman passed away at the scene yesterday afternoon after suffering serious injuries. She was the passenger in a blue Volkswagen Polo which was involved in the collision, with police arresting the driver - an 81-year-old woman from Andover - on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

The crash took place outside the The Hawk Inn pub at Sarson Lane, in Amport near Andover. Picture: Google Street View.The crash took place outside the The Hawk Inn pub at Sarson Lane, in Amport near Andover. Picture: Google Street View.
Police said the crash happened outside The Hawk Inn on Sarson Lane, in Amport near Andover. Officers were called to the scene at roughly 3.20pm.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary added that the woman who was detained has been released on bail until July 4 while an investigation remains ongoing. The force said: “We would like to speak to anyone with information who has not already contacted the police regarding this incident.

“If anyone witnessed this incident, or has any CCTV or dash cam footage of what happened, please call 101 quoting reference number 44240141659.”

