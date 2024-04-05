Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 80-year-old woman passed away at the scene yesterday afternoon after suffering serious injuries. She was the passenger in a blue Volkswagen Polo which was involved in the collision, with police arresting the driver - an 81-year-old woman from Andover - on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

The crash took place outside the The Hawk Inn pub at Sarson Lane, in Amport near Andover. Picture: Google Street View.

Police said the crash happened outside The Hawk Inn on Sarson Lane, in Amport near Andover. Officers were called to the scene at roughly 3.20pm.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary added that the woman who was detained has been released on bail until July 4 while an investigation remains ongoing. The force said: “We would like to speak to anyone with information who has not already contacted the police regarding this incident.