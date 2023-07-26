News you can trust since 1877
Emergency crews rush to Southsea street overnight to serious "mental health incident"

Emergency crews rushed to a Portsmouth street overnight to a reportedly serious incident.
By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST

Police, fire crews and paramedics all attended Telephone Road in Southsea around 1am after a man was in distress before the situation was resolved.

A police spokesman said: “We attended a mental health incident in Telephone Road just before 1am today.

Telephone Road, Southsea. Pic GoogleTelephone Road, Southsea. Pic Google
"Officers spoke to a man at the scene before leaving them in the care of the ambulance service.”

Southsea firefighters said “a lot of appliances” attended before being told they were not needed.