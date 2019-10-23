Emergency services rescue man struggling to swim in Gosport lake

POLICE officers have rescued a man who found himself in troubled waters in Gosport earlier today.

At around 10.30am this morning, a man was seen ‘floundering’ in Forton Lake, near the Millennium Bridge, by onlookers.

Eyewitnesses say the man was hauled back to dry land after swimming back to police. Picture: David George

Eyewitness accounts state police coaxed him towards the water’s edge, before hauling him out of the lake.

He was then taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital by paramedics.

One resident in a nearby block of flats saw some of the events unfolding.

The ambulance pulls away from Weevil Lane en route to QA Hospital. Picture: David George

Although he wished to remain anonymous, he said: ‘I heard some shouting coming from the bridge – I looked out of my window and saw a guy in the water, swimming towards the harbour.

‘He was floundering in the middle of the water.

‘They [the police] must have encouraged him to come back to the water’s edge, because I don’t think anyone else could have gone in there.’

Another eyewitness, who also wanted to stay anonymous, said: ‘The guy didn't look like he wanted to come out of the water.’

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘I can confirm a man went in the water of his own accord.

‘He got out of the water with some assistance and was suffering from shock due to the temperature of the water and taken to QA Hospital by ambulance.’

A spokeswoman for South Central Ambulance Service confirmed the man had been taken to QA Hospital in Cosham.

‘We were called at 10.30am to Weevil Lane to reports of a patient who’d been in the water,’ she said.

‘We had an ambulance crew on scene assessing one patient who was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital.’

