HUGE demand saw police receive 30 urgent calls in a night – including to a pub brawl.

Five people were hurt in the fight outside the Froddington Arms, in Fratton Road, Fratton, on Saturday evening.

Hampshire police said those injured in the brawl were a 19-year-old man who suffered a cut to his hand and neck, a 30-year-old man with a cut lip, a 50-year-old man with a cut hand, a 60-year-old man who suffered bruising to his body and a 25-year-old woman who sustained a bruise to her head.

The incident was sparked when a disagreement broke out between pub-goers and others tried intervene but were assaulted.

Officers were called at 9.45pm when people were spotted fighting outside.

At 10.20pm on police said they were being called to 19 grade one calls across Hampshire. By 12.25am on Sunday this had gone up to 30.

Hampshire Police Federation chairman John Apter said: ‘Manic, job to job, stuffed, nightmare, knackered and dangerous were all phrases used!’

It came after England beat Sweden on Saturday 2-0 to make it through to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman confirmed there was a ‘significant amount of calls to both 999 and 101’.

She added: ‘A combination of the good weather, school exams now finished, the football and other events meant the demands were higher than we would usually encounter for a weekend at this time of year. Emotions can run high during these periods, particularly following football matches, and we want everyone to be able to enjoy themselves safely.

‘We would like to remind people to not put themselves or anyone else at risk – we do not want celebrations resulting in criminal offences being committed and people getting hurt.’

Police want to identify two men linked to the pub incident. One was white, aged 20-25, 5ft 10ins, slim and had dark hair. He had a white polo shirt, light blue shorts and red trainers.

The second man was white, between 40-50, 6ft tall, slim and had short dark hair. He had a navy blue polo shirt, knee length shorts and navy blue slip on shoes. Call 101.