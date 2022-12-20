Richard Stride, the ex-director of Groundlings Theatre in Kent Street, Portsea, was speaking after Daniel and Steven Storey faced justice for their raid on the theatre on September 29, 2019, that nearly forced it to close after costing the venue £30,000. Doors and computers were damaged in the burglary that saw five computer servers, two iPads, a laptop, a safe and £880 in cash stolen. Bleach was poured into the theatre’s server – meaning digital cast lists and show scripts were destroyed. A Toyota Aygo was also taken from the car park.

Daniel Storey, 40, of Fawcett Road, Southsea, was locked-up for two and a half years for the theatre burglary, as well as separate charges of fraud, two breaches of a non-molestation order and another dwelling burglary. Steven Storey, 41, of Hawke Street, Portsea, was handed a 14-month sentence suspended for two years with 300 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days for a single count of burglary.

Daniel Storey. Pic Hants police

Mr Stride, who said he lost £1m during his ‘nightmare’ 10-year tenure at the Groundlings, said the brothers ‘played the game’ to delay the inevitable sentencing. The actor revealed he cut ties with the theatre after death threats to him and his family before handing over the mantle to the Groundlings Theatre Trust in April 2020.

Speaking of the Storeys’ sentence, Mr Stride told The News: ‘They played the game by changing their pleas and getting bail while costing the taxpayer a lot of money. The system does not work. Daniel will be back out in a year doing the same again. They will not change.’

He added: ‘It would be better if (Daniel) was locked up for good – or until he changes. I don’t see the point in letting him out.’

Mr Stride said the theatre suffered around 80 crimes during his stint but the burglary was the only one to end up in court. ‘The police just weren’t interested. We had no support. The only time they helped was to speak to a person who was saying he would knee cap me and set the theatre on fire when I was there with children in it. But that was after I gave them the details,’ he said.

Richard Stride, former artistic director at Groundlings Theatre, Kent Road, Portsmouth.

‘There were so many burglaries and it’s partly the reason I left Portsmouth. I did not feel safe. I couldn’t stand the death threats for me or my family. It was not worth the risk. I’m so much happier now I’ve given it all up. I’m now just working as an actor and have recently filmed two TV comedy series. Leaving was the best decision I ever made.

‘We had vandals coming in stealing things. One time a gang came in and took everything off the bar. I gave their details to the police and they did nothing. The theatre has been an easy target. As we were successful, people thought we had lots of money but that was far from the truth.’

He added: ‘I’m amazed the police caught (Daniel and Steven Storey) and solved one crime out of 80. It felt like we were being ignored and I was making it up.’

