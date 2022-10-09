Karolina Drosinska, 28, was caught with cash down her trousers and cocaine in her handbag when police pulled over the male driver’s Mercedes in Gosport on December 9, 2020, just after midnight.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how the woman was caught with £1,170 and 13.9g of cocaine - a street value of £1,400 - after attempts to obstruct a police search.

But the court was told how Drosinska said she was handed the cash by the male driver as the car was pulled by police. ‘He gave me the cash and told me to take it,’ she said.

Drosinska then went on to give no comment interviews to police before accepting in a later interview of having possession of cocaine but insisted she had no intention to deal.

Meanwhile, the male’s phone was checked by police, with prosecutor Fern Russell telling the court there was ‘some indication of Class A dealing’ but police decided there was ‘insufficient evidence against him’.

Drosinska, who lost her job due to the ongoing court proceedings, told a probation officer she ‘bitterly regretted’ what happened.

The case had been set for an adjournment as the defendant had no barrister to represent her before judge, Record Richard Tutt, confirmed he would not impose a prison term.

Deciding to go ahead, Drosinksa, of Shackleton Road, Gosport, said: ‘I just want it to be over. It’s been going on long enough.’

Later in the hearing when asked for her mitigation, a tearful Drosinska added: ‘I’m sorry for everyone involved. It’s ruined my life and I want it to stop. The last two years have been horrid.

‘I got involved with a person who I did not know who they were and have paid the consequences for it.’

The judge told Drosinska she was ‘remorseful’ and was a ‘low risk’ of reoffending, before adding: ‘It appears to me you were exploited.’