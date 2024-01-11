This is the face of a crack cocaine dealer jailed for seven years after he opted to make a beeline for officers before ploughing through them on his bike while they were searching two men for drugs in an alleyway.

Idiot Jason King, 49, was riding his bicycle in an alleyway near Jersey Close, Basingstoke, when officers were already searching two men who were acting suspiciously on Thursday 20 July. One of the men had a phone in his hand while the other had cash.

As this was happening, King inexplicably approached and tried to ride straight through the officers and the two men - despite having 61 wraps of crack cocaine and cocaine on him. One of the officers grabbed King and pulled him off his bike.

Jason King. Pic: Hants police

King, of Evesham Walk, Basingstoke, was searched and found to be in possession of 60 wraps of crack cocaine, one wrap of cocaine and one wrap containing cannabis resin. Later, a further search was conducted in custody and 26 wraps of heroin and an additional wrap of crack cocaine were found in his underwear and pocket. It led to King being jailed for seven years at Winchester Crown Court.

King was charged and pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled drug of Class A and Class B. He denied two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A but was found guilty by a jury. He was cleared of one count of acquiring / using / possessing criminal property.

Trainee Detective Constable Pippa Barker, who led the investigation, said: “On 20 July, an officer proactively stopped two men who were acting suspiciously in Basingstoke. Moments later, Jason King rode past on his bike and the officer instinctively stopped him and found more than 60 wraps of Class A drugs on him, with a further 26 wraps being later found in custody.

“King was charged and put before the courts and a jury found him guilty of two counts of possession with intent to supply. The sentence given to King means another drug dealer will be off our streets. I hope this highlights that our officers will do everything in their power to ensure Basingstoke is not targeted by drugs networks.

