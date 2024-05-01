Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chelsea Ward-Smith and Amanda Glover. Pic: Hants police

Hapless duo Chelsea Ward-Smith, 31, of Pickford Street, Aldershot, and Amanda Glover, 42, of Station Road, Aldershot, tried to steal £500 from a woman on Christmas Day last year near the NatWest ATM on Wellington Street. Police said they received a report the victim was “grabbed before being told to hand over cash” before the victim “shouted for her partner and was able to flee the scene with her money”.

Officers launched an investigation and charged Ward-Smith and Glover with attempted robbery. Glover was also charged with two counts of theft from the person of another following two unrelated incidents. They admitted the offences.

It comes after a woman had £50 stolen from her on Victoria Road on 17 November. On 25 December, a man had £50 taken from him on Wellington Street. The money was later recovered after it was dropped on the ground.

Now the thieving cowards have been jailed for 31 months at Winchester Crown Court. Trainee detective Constable Andrew Robinson said: “The incident on Christmas Day was a particularly terrifying for the victim and I would like to praise her for coming forward to report it.

“The victim felt very frightened and was shaken up following what happened in Aldershot. No one should feel threatened or intimidated when they go about their daily lives.