Police were called at 12.14pm on Sunday (21 January) to a report of a collision between a Range Rover Evoque and a pedestrian on the site of Car Wash Bay on Bishopstoke Road, Bishopstoke, near Eastleigh. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services at the scene and subsequently in hospital, the pedestrian, 35-year-old Lukasz Wojenkowski, from Southampton, died on Tuesday evening (23 January).

His family has now paid the following tribute to him, saying: "Lukasz was a special person. Always smiling, joyful and full of life. What happened shocked all his family and friends. We as a family will demand justice. Unfortunately, nothing and no one will give us back our son, brother and uncle.” Officers continue their investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding this incident, and enquiries remain ongoing. Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Elizabeth Brunt, said: “If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, please contact 101 and quote incident number 44240032079. “You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have any footage of the incident, including dash cam, mobile phone, or CCTV.”