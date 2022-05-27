The 35-year-old was reported missing earlier this week.

He failed to show up for work.

Christopher Robinson was last in contact with his family on Sunday. He failed to attend work. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries since he was last seen by his family on Sunday.

They are now seeking the assistance of the public to find him, and they believe Mr Robinson is still in the Portsmouth area.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We have been carrying out enquiries to locate him since then and are now turning to the public for assistance.

‘He was last in contact with his family on Sunday and they are extremely concerned for his welfare.

‘Christopher is described as being white, of large build and with brown hair.

‘We believe he will still be in the Portsmouth area.