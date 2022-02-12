Family are living in fear after man smashes their Bognor Regis home's windows in the middle of the night
A family is living in fear after their home’s windows were smashed in the middle of the night by a hammer-wielding man.
Police say that they want to speak to this man after ‘significant damage’ was caused to the windows of a home in Andrew Avenue, Bognor Regis at about 3am on Wednesday.
They say they thing it is ‘a targeted attack possibly using a hammer’.
The suspect is white, about 40, about 5ft 9in, slim and has a dark beard.
Investigating officer, PC Matt Fisher, said: ‘This incident has left a family in fear of leaving their address and fearful that they will be subject to further damage to their property. I am hopeful that someone will know who this individual is and can assist us in bringing them to justice and give those affected some peace of mind.’
Police say that if this is you, or if you recognise the suspect pictured, report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference number 47220024450.
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.