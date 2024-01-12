"Loving” Lee-on-the-Solent dad dies after altercation in Southampton as family pay tribute
A "loving" father who "planned adventures" with his daughter has died following an altercation.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Abraham Cilliers, 48, passed way in the early hours of December 22 following an incident. despite the best efforts of paramedics, Abraham, of Osprey Gardens, Lee-on-the-Solent, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident happened at the junction of Oxford Street and Bernard Street, in Southampton, at 12.40am. His family have paid tribute to him via Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. They said: "Abraham Cilliers was a loving father and great friend who would do anything to help others if he could, like buying a bar of chocolate for a neighbour just because he knew it would cheer her up.
"After a rough year, his life was looking up, he’d started a new job, which he loved. Was moving to a new home, closer to work. Planning on new adventures with his daughter. He will be sorely missed and loved forever xx."
Officers are investigating the exact circumstances behind Abraham's death, and are appealing to anyone who knows what happened to come forward. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230521261.
Information can also be submitted online via the police website. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or online.