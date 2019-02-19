Fareham and Gosport shops and pubs are re-tested after serving alcohol to children

SHOPS, pubs and bars in Fareham and Gosport have been re-tested by police after they were found serving alcohol to under 18s.

A recent operation found eight premises that had previously failed the test – which involves a 17-year-old volunteer entering and trying to buy alcohol – pass on the second attempt.

PC Jason Pearce from the licensing team said: ‘This test purchasing operation was undertaken with a teenage volunteer who was close to the legal age where he could have purchased alcohol.

‘However all premises should be operating a ‘challenge 25’ policy, and requesting ID for anyone that looks under 25.

‘The high pass rate for this test purchasing operation is a testament to the good basic processes and management’s focus on age verification to allow their staff to succeed in this area of business.’

We’re really pleased, along with our colleagues from the borough council’s, that the majority of the premises visited passed the spot checks with flying colours. Especially so for those that were subject to re-tests.

‘Our aim is always to work with, not against, premises to help achieve high standards.’

Police say that one venue in Fareham failed the test for a second time – which police have not named as work to improve standards is ongoing.

PC Pearce added: ‘We will carry out work with the shop that failed to make sure that proper procedures and staff training are in place.

‘Premises are all made aware that a second failure could lead to a ‘closure notice’ being issued or changes to their premises licence.

‘Operations like this reduce the vulnerability of young people who may otherwise become a victim of crime or be taken to hospital for medical treatment. I’m pleased that the results have been so positive.’