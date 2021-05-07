Fareham charity shop stunned by donation bag 'full of cannabis leaves'
A charity shop was surprised to find a bin bag full of cannabis leaves left as a donation, according to police.
Fareham police posted on social media about the ‘donation’, including a picture.
They wrote: ‘It’s amazing what people will give to charity, but this time, it's a bit much... a bin bag full of cannabis!
‘If you have donated this item in the midst of a purple haze, please get in touch as I'd love to talk to you about your generosity! (Although I do have a comical image of a person going to their stash and only to find a bag full of old clothes!)’