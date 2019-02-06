Fareham families terrified to go into woods after drugs den is set up

FAMILIES have been left too terrified to venture into a woodland after addicts set up a squalid drugs den in it, The News can today reveal.

Horrified residents living around Jubilee Close, in Fareham, have been forced to keep their children indoors after the lair was unearthed.

VitC sachet normally used when taking heroin pictured with a small plastic bag suspected of once containing drugs

Located in an abandoned building inside the woods behind the close, brazen addicts have been seen openly taking drugs in the den.

Sickened locals have even stumbled upon used needles scattered in the woods and people passed out on the floor during the day.

During a visit to the site, The News uncovered a huge cache of items, which police sources have confirmed would be used by addicts taking heroin.

Hampshire police said it is aware of the situation and has already beefed up its effort to try and dismantle the drugs den – and track down their dealers.

The rubber cable which police sources suspect was used as a tourniquet by drug addicts taking heroin

But residents have admitted they’re still living in fear, with some refusing to venture into the woods.

One man, who is not being named, said: ‘It’s sickening. I have seen a guy who had his arm strapped up and was injecting himself with drugs.

‘Things have just got so much worse. So many people are using drugs in the woods now. I’ve even found used needles on the floor.’

Residents claim the problems began in December, with people noticing an increase in drug addicts visiting the area and ‘shooting up’ in the woods.

Dozens of small pieces of tinfoil were scattered in the den which source suspect were used in the preparation of heroin.

Inside the heroin hive are dozens of scorched tinfoil pieces, suspected of being used in the process of heating up and preparing the drugs, as well as VitC sachets which are commonly used by addicts to reduce the risks of taking heroin and crack cocaine.

A piece of rubber tubing was also found, which police insiders told The News would have most likely been used as a tourniquet for those injecting drugs into their system.

One young mother, living near the woods, said she was too terrified to venture into it and feared for her young baby’s safety.

The 25-year-old, who isn’t being named, said: ‘I used to go into the woods all the time but now I’m too scared to go alone and without my husband.

‘I don’t want my son to be growing up in an area where it seems to be okay to take drugs.’

Suella Braverman, Fareham MP, was ‘very concerned’ by the news and vowed to speak to police.

She said: ‘This is a public area which should be safe for members of the public to walk through without fear of stepping on drug paraphernalia or witnessing someone taking drugs.

‘Anyone caught taking, dealing or facilitating the use of drugs should face the full force of the law and should not be allowed to do this within the community.

‘I will be making contact with local police and the council for an update on this situation and to see what more can be done to stop this illegal and dangerous activity.’

Hampshire police said it has stepped its presence in the area and that officers would continue to patrol the woods.

Since January 1, the force added it has received one formal complaint about drug dealing in the area and that officers had been given ‘additional information’ while on patrol.

Inspector Sarah Nicholson said: ‘The neighbourhood policing team is carrying out regular patrols around Jubilee Court and has spoken to a number of the residents.

‘We are working with partner agencies including Fareham Borough Council and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service to resolve any issues identified.

‘We have received information relating to drug use in the woods and patrol that area regularly.’

‘I would encourage anyone with any concerns to contact Fareham’s Neighbourhood Policing Team by calling 101 so that we have the most comprehensive picture of what is happening in the area.’