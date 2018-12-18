Fareham man, 62, caught with drugs and nunchuks

A MAN in his 60s caught with a stash of cocaine, MDMA and cannabis has been handed a court bill of £710.

Colly Wilson, 62, of Mendip Walk, Fareham, admitted having half an ounce of cocaine, a class A drug and separately another gram of the drug.

Wilson also admitted possession of a gram of MDMA, a class A drug, 28 grams of cannabis, a class B drug.

At Portsmouth Magistrates' Court he also admitted having a joint of cannabis.

The offences were on December 30 and 31 last year but he was sentenced last month.

Wilson admitted having nunchuks, an offensive weapon in Bromyard Crescent, in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth.

Portsmouth magistrates fined him £650 with £60 costs and ordered the drugs must be destroyed.