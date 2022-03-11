Fareham man arrested for drug driving after 3 vehicle crash in Gosport Road

A MAN has been arrested for drug driving after a multi-vehicle crash in Fareham.

By Hollie Busby
Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:46 pm
Updated Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:46 pm

The 38-year-old, from Fareham, was arrested following the crash which involved three cars at Gosport Road yesterday afternoon.

The man was reported to be driving while unfit through drugs and possession of a class A drug.

Police attended the collision at about 1.35pm on March 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A Fareham man has been arrested after a three-vehicle collision in Gosport Road.

No injuries have been reported and the man has been released under investigation.

SEE ALSO: Teenager jailed for carrying gun and knife into Crawley College in West Sussex

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.