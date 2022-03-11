The 38-year-old, from Fareham, was arrested following the crash which involved three cars at Gosport Road yesterday afternoon.

The man was reported to be driving while unfit through drugs and possession of a class A drug.

Police attended the collision at about 1.35pm on March 10.

A Fareham man has been arrested after a three-vehicle collision in Gosport Road.

No injuries have been reported and the man has been released under investigation.

