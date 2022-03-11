Fareham man arrested for drug driving after 3 vehicle crash in Gosport Road
A MAN has been arrested for drug driving after a multi-vehicle crash in Fareham.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:46 pm
Updated
Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:46 pm
The 38-year-old, from Fareham, was arrested following the crash which involved three cars at Gosport Road yesterday afternoon.
The man was reported to be driving while unfit through drugs and possession of a class A drug.
Police attended the collision at about 1.35pm on March 10.
No injuries have been reported and the man has been released under investigation.
