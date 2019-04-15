Fareham man arrested in connection with prostitution investigation 

Have your say

A FAREHAM man has been arrested in connection with a prostitution investigation in Hampshire.

The 64-year-old, as well as a 72-year-old man from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of causing / inciting prostitution for gain.

They have been questioned by officers and released under investigation.

The arrests came following an incident at Atlantic Mansions block of flats on Albert Road South in Southampton on April 9.

Huiqi Yuan, 43, has been charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation and control prostitution for gain.

She was due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

Chief Inspector Phil Lamb said: ‘Information from communities is key in identifying criminal activity connected to organised crime and modern day slavery.

‘I would continue to encourage anyone who notices suspicious activity or a vulnerable person who seems to be working against their will to contact us.

‘You are our eyes and ears out there. If you see anything suspicious or anyone you are concerned about, please get in touch.'

Modern day slavery can take many forms and could involve someone who is:

- Forced to work.

- Owned or controlled by an ‘employer’.

- Dehumanised.

- Treated as a commodity or property.

- Restricted by someone else in relation to their freedom of movement.

Further details relating to Modern Day Slavery can be found here

You can also report any information or suspicious activity in complete confidence via the Modern Slavery helpline (@mshelpline) on 08000121700.