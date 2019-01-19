Fareham MP hits out at ‘Remainer elite’ but is accused of being in ‘Brexit fantasy land’

FORMER minister Suella Braverman has hit out at a call for MPs to be given a free vote on Brexit.

Fareham MP Mrs Braverman said former prime minister Sir John's views are part of the 'Remainer elite' and said: 'Thank you Sir John, but no thanks.'

Ms Braverman, a former chairwoman of the pro-Leave European Research Group of Tory MPs who resigned as a Brexit minister over Mrs May's Withdrawal Agreement, called for the Irish backstop to be scrapped.

She said some of the options being put forward, like a customs union, allowing continued free movement of people or holding a second referendum, would be "clear breaches" of promises the PM had made and would ignore the will of the people.

She said they would also have "severe consequences" for the Tory party, but she stopped short of saying she would resign the party whip in protest.

Fellow Tory MP Anna Soubry, a prominent Remainer in the party, in turn reacted with ‘despair’ to Ms Braverman's comments, accusing her of being ‘rude and living in a Brexit fantasy land’.

