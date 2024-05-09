Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When looking to buy a home safety shouls always be taken into consideration.

According to Crime Rate, which is a data analysis website that utilises police force data and statistics, Fareham has been named the safest major city in Hampshire. A major town is a settlement that consists of a population between 60,000 and 174,999 people.

Crime Rate found that the overall crime rate in Fareham in 2023 was 57 crimes per 1,000 people which is 34 per cent lower than the regional rate for the South East. The analysis has also uncovered that Fareham is among the top 10 safest major towns in the UK.

Despite being deemed the safest major town in Hampshire, there are still a number of crimes that take place in Fareham with violence and sexual offences being the most common type of crime. In 2023, 2,781 violence and sexual offences took place which is 11 per cent lower than the 2022 statistics for the town.

Gosport has been found to be the most dangerous major town in Hampshire with a crime rate of 100 crimes per 1,000 people. The overall crime rate for Hampshire is 81 crimes to every 1,000 people and therefore, Gosport’s rate of crime is 23 per cent higher. The most common crimes in Gosport are violence and sexual offences, with 3,416 offences during 2023, giving a crime rate of 49.