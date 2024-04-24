Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Fareham man was forced to pay £40,000 for work on his house and garden that he did not want and was never completed. The rogue traders also took an interest in the man’s watch and only days later it was stolen when his house was broken into. The incident was reported to police on Monday, March 13, 2023 which triggered an investigation that resulted in three arrests last week, one of which was a 47 year-old man from Portsmouth.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “On Tuesday 16 April, officers from across the force carried out three simultaneous warrants at addresses in Titchfield, Portsmouth and Fordingbridge in connection with an incident of rogue trader fraud and aggravated burglary, which was reported to us in March 2023.”

“A 47 year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and fraud. He has been conditionally bailed while enquiries continue.”

A further suspect was arrested yesterday at London Gatwick Airport as he returned to the country. The police spokesperson said: “We were assisted at Gatwick Airport yesterday by colleagues from Sussex Police in arresting a 34 year-old man from Titchfield upon his re-entering the country. Henry Smith of Southampton Road, Titchfield has been charged with four counts of fraud by misrepresentation. The charges relate to four separate incidents and a total loss of approximately £150,000.”