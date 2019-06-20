Fareham pensioner tricked out of £2,300 after man pretended to work for bank

Have your say

A pensioner was tricked out of more than £2,000 after a man told her he worked for her bank.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident, which happened in Fareham.

CCTV of a man police want to speak to in connection with a scam in Fareham.

A man visited the woman, 83, at home and told her he worked for her bank, and needed to take her card and replace it.

The man left with the card and later withdrew £2,300 using it.

If you have any information call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 44180373479.