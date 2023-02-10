Leon Douglas, 51, admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the victim on June 18 last year during his sentence hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court –with the defendant under the impression he would be released from custody after 29 weeks.

But Douglas, of Longfield Avenue, Fareham, became irritated during the hearing after judge Richard Shepherd flagged up a discrepancy between the defendant’s account and the Crown’s case. Douglas, appearing via video-link from prison, claimed to probation he only pushed the man.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Judge Shepherd said: ‘Rather than punching an elderly man on seven or eight occasions (Douglas) says he pushed him. The (accounts) are worlds apart in terms of sentencing.’

As defence barrister Daniel Reilly attempted to intervene, judge Shepherd cut across him to the defendant and said: ‘You either agree with the prosecutor that you punched him on numerous occasions, but if you say you only pushed him that means I can’t sentence you today. Did you punch or push him?’

Douglas hit back: ‘Where’s the other judge (who previously heard the case)?’ Judge Shepherd replied: ‘Did you push or punch him?’

Douglas again questioned why there was a ‘different judge’ with him stating he was being ‘stitched up’, before adding: ‘There’s no way I punched him seven or eight times…maybe once. There was a bit of a melee.’

Douglas added: ‘It’s a rip-off…this is a different judge. I can’t believe it. I’m meant to be getting out today. This is British justice is it?’

Judge Shepherd said: ‘I don’t want Mr Douglas to feel short-changed today. What he says today is different from the Crown’s case. They could be important differences.’

The judge, having pointed out to Douglas he could lose any credit to reduce his sentence due to the turn of events, then scheduled a hearing to see if the differences could be resolved. And with no breakthrough at that hearing, a subsequent date has now been fixed to decide the facts of the case on February 15 – with Douglas to continue on remand.