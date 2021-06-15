On Saturday, June 12 at around 7pm, a 19-year-old from Fareham was attacked in Bournemouth, between Bournemouth Pier and the Lower Gardens.

Falling to the ground during the altercation, the teenager was hospitalised with a serious head injury. His condition is described as stable.

Police are investigating the incident

A 17-year-old boy from Blandford was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Ian Allen, of Bournemouth CID, said: ‘From our initial enquiries we are aware that there were a number of people on the beach at the time and some appeared to be recording the incident on their mobile phones.

‘I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or captured it on their mobile phones, to please contact Dorset Police.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 55210093654.

