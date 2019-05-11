Farm worker attacked with rake by gang who tried to steal quad bike in Hampshire 

A FARM worker was left with cuts after being attacked with a rake by a gang who attempted to rob a quad bike.

The incident happened between 3.45pm and 3.55pm on Friday, April 30.

Have you seen this gold quad bike? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The worker had been in a field off Woodhouse Lane, Ashford Hill, Tadley, when he was approached by three young white men in grey hoodies.

The suspects attempted to steal the farm worker’s quad bike, which had a leaf blower with it, but were challenged by the 60 year old victim.

They took a set of keys from the victim before hitting him on the arm with a rake, that was lying on the ground at the scene.

READ MORE: Danny Baker to be investigated by police over ‘racist’ Royal Baby tweet

The victim, who sustained minor cuts and abrasions, shouted at the suspects, who made their escape on a gold coloured quad bike.

Police have released an image of the distinctive vehicle, and the three suspects who were riding it.

The first suspect is described as being aged between 19 and 21, medium build, with dark hair and a thin face.

READ MORE: ‘Skunk’ drug dealer spared prison by judge after exploits are ‘nipped in the bud’

The second male appeared younger that the first suspect and had dark curly hair.

There is no description of the third male other than he was wearing a grey hoodie, similar to the other two suspects.

If you recognise the quad bike described or know the identity of the suspects, please get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting the crime reference number 44190148430.