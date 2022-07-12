Figures show eight guns were lost or stolen in Hampshire in the year to March – down from 13 the year before.

Of them, five were stolen and three were lost.

Some seven of the firearms were shotguns.

A person is pictured loading a shotgun. It comes as eight guns - including seven shotguns - were reported stolen or lost in Hampshire over the past year.

Across England and Wales, 439 firearms and shotguns were reported lost or stolen in the year to March.

While shotguns and rifles accounted for the majority of lost or stolen guns, other types reported missing included handguns, pistols and sound moderators.

Gun owners are required by law to report a lost or stolen weapon within seven days of the incident.

The National Crime Agency said gun crime in the UK continues to be relatively low compared to mainland Europe but recognised ‘some criminals may try to obtain firearms illegally through theft from lawful licence holders’.

But the Gun Control Network said the figures, which show hundreds of guns are lost and stolen nationally each year, are ‘appalling’ and criticised owners who lose their weapons.

A spokesman said: ‘Anybody who loses a weapon is not fit to own a weapon.

‘They are actually in breach of the technical requirements of the licence, that it must be kept safe and secure at all times.’

Police have powers to revoke a firearm certificate if the holder does not store their weapon securely.

Hampshire police said whenever a gun is lost or stolen, its carries out a ‘thorough review’ to understand the circumstances and if a licence should be revoked.

In each of the incidents reported last year, the decision was taken to revoke licences.

A police spokesman added: ‘Keeping our communities safe is our highest priority and firearms licensing plays a vital role in this.

‘We have strict controls around the security of guns and ammunition, and will take robust action against certificate holders who fail to maintain these standards, both through the justice system and our licensing compliance measures.