Ferrari owner crashes their new car after a couple of miles - and police highlight the embarrassment
A driver bought a Ferrari and crashed it straight away – and their plight was highlighted by police.
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 10:40 pm
The unfortunate incident was brought to people’s attention by Derbyshire’s road policing department, after they were called to a crash.
They tweeted: ‘Derby. 1st April. Driver bought a Ferrari this morning and crashed it after driving it less than 2 miles. No injuries. #DriveToArrive.’
Later on they messaged: ‘Not an April Fool. Incident 368 of 01/04/22 refers. Thanks.’