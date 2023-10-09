Ferrari sports cars among three suspected stolen vehicles seized by police after three men were arrested
Police arrested the men in connection with the discovery of suspected stolen vehicles on an industrial estate in Allington Lane, Fair Oak, last week. Following a report of stolen vehicles on the site, officers attended the area shortly after 10am on Wednesday.
A 24-year-old man and a 41-year-old man, both from Southampton, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle. Both have since been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.
Then on Thursday a 37-year-old Southampton man was also arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle. He was detained at an address in Southampton and remains in police custody at this time.
As well as the arrests, three suspected stolen vehicles were also seized from the site. The seized vehicles were a Ferrari 812 Superfast, a Ferrari F8 Tributo and a Land Rover Defender.
Officers’ investigation into this incident remain ongoing .