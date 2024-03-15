Fifteen county lines drug-dealing networks dismantled and 64 arrests made during police intensification week
Fifteen county lines drug-dealing networks were dismantled and 64 arrests were made during an intensification week focused on tackling drug related harm and violence in our communities.
County Lines means to deal drugs using mobile phones, usually from large cities to towns and rural areas in the UK. Line holders will use runners, often young and vulnerable children, to deliver the drugs. It’s linked to some of the most serious and violent crimes such as human trafficking, modern slavery, and child exploitation.
During the week of action, which ran between March 4 and March 10, officers across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight relentlessly pursued criminals in an effort to crack down on gangs that bring misery to our communities. They have also been proactive in safeguarding children and vulnerable adults from harm, having safeguarded 58 individuals.
As a result of the week long crack down, police officers found 460.5g of cocaine, 109g of crack, 25g of heroin, £30,240.89 worth of cash, 14 weapons, 3,492.5g of cannabis and 30 pills.
Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy, the Drug Related Crime and Harm Tactical Lead for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary, said ‘’County Lines is a term used to describe organised criminal networks who move illegal drugs out of bigger cities into smaller towns and cities in the UK, using dedicated mobile phone lines or other forms of "deal line".
"Last week, across Hampshire and Isle of Wight, our officers targeted these County lines, so as to disrupt drug dealing, prevent the exploitation of vulnerable individuals and to relentlessly target criminals who bring drugs and associated violence to our streets.
"This County lines week, there was a specific national focus around the safeguarding of young people, caught up in the running of drugs for county lines. I can tell you that in this week of action alone, Hampshire and IOW officers safeguarded 58 individuals who were being exploited by these awful individuals. I will say, that whilst the intensification week has focused on specific County Lines and drug networks, we will continue to target those that choose to exploit others, throughout the year, I don’t apologise for this direct and effective tactic.’’