County Lines means to deal drugs using mobile phones, usually from large cities to towns and rural areas in the UK. Line holders will use runners, often young and vulnerable children, to deliver the drugs. It’s linked to some of the most serious and violent crimes such as human trafficking, modern slavery, and child exploitation.

During the week of action, which ran between March 4 and March 10, officers across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight relentlessly pursued criminals in an effort to crack down on gangs that bring misery to our communities. They have also been proactive in safeguarding children and vulnerable adults from harm, having safeguarded 58 individuals.

Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy, the Drug Related Crime and Harm Tactical Lead for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary, said ‘’County Lines is a term used to describe organised criminal networks who move illegal drugs out of bigger cities into smaller towns and cities in the UK, using dedicated mobile phone lines or other forms of "deal line".

"Last week, across Hampshire and Isle of Wight, our officers targeted these County lines, so as to disrupt drug dealing, prevent the exploitation of vulnerable individuals and to relentlessly target criminals who bring drugs and associated violence to our streets.

