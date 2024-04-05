Fight between two men breaks out in Portsmouth playground - police launch appeal
Police were called at about 2:40pm on March 31, to a report of a fight between two males at Kingston recreation ground on St Marys Road. The park was busy at the time with parents and children present. A 31-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of affray and attempted assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. A 29-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent. Both men have been released on bail until June 30 while enquiries continue. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44240135894, or report online via our website. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.