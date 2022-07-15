Fire destroys large area of Warsash nature reserve

Crews were called to a site off Hook Park Road, Warsash, at 4.47pm to deal with a fire involving grass and gorse – smoke could be seen across the region.

At the height of the incident, four fire engines and four Land Rovers were on scene.

An area about 150m by 100m has been destroyed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire at Warsash nature reserve on July 15, 2022. Picture by Mike Joyce

Fire crews used jets and beaters to surround the blaze and bring it under control.

In a separate incident, crews were also called to Forest Front Nature Reserve in Hythe which took two hours to be surrounded and damped down.

A spokesperson from Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘Please take extra care if you are out enjoying our countryside this weekend.

‘The extreme temperatures mean the ground is hot and dry and fires can very easily spread out of control.