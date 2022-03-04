Crews from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service attended Barn Owl Close in Whiteley at 6.35pm on March 3.

It is thought the digger fire had been started deliberately and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

On social media yesterday, Fareham Police said: ‘We did some joint working with our colleagues from #HFRS at a suspicious fire in Whiteley this evening.

‘Further investigations will be taking place as to the cause. Thank you to crew manager Andy Walford and crew for your help.’

Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.

