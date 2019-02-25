Five Hampshire police workers suspended in ‘racism’ probe as nearly 20 people are investigated

NEARLY 20 police officers and staff are under investigation for alleged 'inappropriate and prejudiced language and behaviours'.

Five people have been suspended. In all, 16 police officers and three staff members are accused in the investigation.

The probe is being overseen by a watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Senior officers have put 11 people on restricted duties.

Hampshire police confirmed the investigation followed 'an internal report by a force employee'.

A statement said: 'This investigation began in February last year and the allegations involve a specialist team within the force.

'Five people have been suspended. Of the 14 officers and staff who are not suspended, 11 people have been placed on directed duties while the exact circumstances are established.

'Hampshire Constabulary takes any allegations of this nature very seriously and has been taking independent advice from the outset. We are in the process of conducting a rigorous investigation which is being supervised by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.'

The Sun reported the probe centres on alleged racist and homophobic remarks picked up by covert cameras at the police investigation centre in Basingstoke, where around 350 people work.