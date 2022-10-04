Following the death of 31-year-old Frazer Brabant in Basingstoke in 2020, Hampshire Constabulary has charged four people and another with conspiracy to commit GBH.

Scott Neale, 34, from Spindle Close, Basingstoke, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit GBH with intent and violent disorder.

Mr Brabant died of his injuries in hospital. Picture: John Devlin

Lee Wood, 31, from Halsbury Road East, Northolt, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit GBH with intent and violent disorder.

Forhad Miah, 31, from Chestnuts Close, Oakley, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit GBH with intent and violent disorder.

James O’Connor, 24, from Fairfield, Whitchurch, has been charged with murder.

Ricky Lewis, 40, from Candover Court, Basingstoke, has been charged with conspiracy to commit GBH with intent and violent disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are all due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court today.