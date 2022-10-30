Flaming rag pushed through a Hampshire home's letterbox leads to police appeal for witnesses

The alarm was raised at 2.15am today (Sunday, October 30) and emergency services were called to an address in Bournemouth Road, near the Beefeater Pub, in Chandler’s Ford.

The fire was extinguished by the occupant before it had a chance to spread.

A police spokesperson said: ‘Were you passing through the area at the time? Did you witness what happened? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously?

‘Do you have dash cam, ring doorbell, CCTV or mobile phone footage of the incident?’