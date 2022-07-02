Flasher thought to be wearing balaclava exposed himself on road

Police are hunting the pervert following the brazen incident on Devon Drive in Chandler’s Ford on Thursday.

‘It was reported that a man exposed himself on the road at around 9pm,’ a police statement said.

Police appeal

The man has been described as being white and about 5ft 8ins tall.

He was wearing a khaki t-shirt, black hoodie, dark trousers, dark trainers, sunglasses and possibly a balaclava.

Officers have launched an investigation and have been making enquiries.

The statement added: ‘We are now appealing for witnesses to come forward with information. Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anything suspicious?

‘Do you have any Ring doorbell footage, CCTV images or dash-cam footage that could help our investigation?

Police have stepped up their patrols since the incident and have now moved to reassure the public.

Nick Duncalfe, from the Eastleigh Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: ‘Please be reassured that officers have been conducting patrols of the area.

‘Our officers will remain in the local area and will be handing out leaflets.

‘They will be asking residents to check any CCTV cameras or Ring doorbell footage, so if you have something that may help our investigation, please get in touch.’

No one has been arrested yet.

Anyone with information should contact Hampshire police on 101 before quoting 44220262040.