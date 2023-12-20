A visiting football fan has suffered a fractured jaw after being attacked by an unknown assailant following the Southampton game against West Bromwich Albion at St Mary’s Stadium.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the attack which happened on Saturday, November 11 between 5.10pm and 5.35pm on the junction between Above Bar Street and Civic Centre Road in Southampton to come forward. The West Brom fan had become separated from friends shortly after exiting the stadium and was outside KFC when he was approached and punched in the head by the attacker.

The suspect is described as 5ft 8ins tall, with mixed or Asian appearance, short black hair, stocky build, and possibly wearing a grey jumper or jacket. The attacker was with another man at the time who is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, with a big build and wearing a pink jumper.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire and Isle of Wight constabulary are calling for witnesses following the attack on a West Brom fan in Southampton on Saturday, November 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack which left the victim with a fractured jaw. He has also since had to have six teeth removed. Did you witness the incident itself? Do you have any footage of the assault, whether that be mobile phone, dashcam or doorbell camera? Do you recall seeing anyone matching the description of the suspect at any point following the game? Were you the man who was with the suspect at the time of the incident?