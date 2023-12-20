Football fan in Southampton suffered fractured jaw after "unprovoked attack"
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the attack which happened on Saturday, November 11 between 5.10pm and 5.35pm on the junction between Above Bar Street and Civic Centre Road in Southampton to come forward. The West Brom fan had become separated from friends shortly after exiting the stadium and was outside KFC when he was approached and punched in the head by the attacker.
The suspect is described as 5ft 8ins tall, with mixed or Asian appearance, short black hair, stocky build, and possibly wearing a grey jumper or jacket. The attacker was with another man at the time who is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, with a big build and wearing a pink jumper.
A police spokesperson said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack which left the victim with a fractured jaw. He has also since had to have six teeth removed. Did you witness the incident itself? Do you have any footage of the assault, whether that be mobile phone, dashcam or doorbell camera? Do you recall seeing anyone matching the description of the suspect at any point following the game? Were you the man who was with the suspect at the time of the incident?
“If you have any information which can help us with any of the above questions, please contact 101 and quote incident number 44230470513. You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, or via Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”