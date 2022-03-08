The appeal comes after a black Ford Fiesta was stolen from outside an address on Newtown Road in Eastleigh between 8pm and 10.45pm on Sunday, March 6.

The resident of the property noticed that their vehicle was no longer on the driveway and then realised that the back door was open and both sets of keys for the vehicle had been stolen.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was stolen in Eastleigh.

It is alleged that someone had unlocked the door after getting in through a cat flap and grabbing the keys which were still in the inside door lock.

Hampshire Constabulary would also like to speak to anyone that may have been in the area at the time or anyone that may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call 101, quoting 44220091307.

Alternatively, you can submit information via the Hampshire Constabulary website.

