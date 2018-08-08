Former Hampshire choirmaster accused of child sex offences is bailed before US extradition 

A FORMER choirmaster from Hampshire accused of child sex offences in California will be freed from jail days ahead of his extradition to the US.

Roger Giese, who is in his forties and was born in America, was released on bail by a High Court judge on Tuesday to get his business affairs in order and say goodbye to his partner, ahead of his extradition on Friday.

He is wanted in Orange County after allegedly molesting a boy aged under 14 when working as a voice coach for the All-American Boys Chorus 20 years ago.

A £10,000 security deposit has been paid to permit the bail, as well as the introduction of an electronically-monitored curfew between 4pm and 10am.