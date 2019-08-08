Former Leigh Park soldier who attacked paedophile in prison is jailed for abusing two young girls

A FORMER soldier who once battered a paedophile in prison has been jailed for sexually abusing children.

Rapist Robert Ballantyne, 38, from Billy Copse, Leigh Park. was jailed for three years on Tuesday in Scotland.

Jurors had convicted him at Dumbarton Sheriff Court of two charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour. He denied the charges relating to two girls 16 years ago.

It comes after Ballantyne launched a vicious attack on a baby rapist in jail in 2004. Ballantyne had been serving a sentence for raping a woman.

Ballantyne must sign the sex offenders' register for life.

As reported, a major search was launched when he went missing when he was due in court to face the latest charges.

The former Royal Highland Fusiliers soldier, who is a Kosovo and Iraq war veteran, was found on April 15 after being missing for 36 hours.

In a statement issued after the verdict, Detective Inspector Steve Martin, from Clydebank Police Office, said: ‘Police Scotland investigates all reports of child sexual abuse, wherever or whenever they occurred.

‘Abuse of this nature can have a lasting impact and I hope that the conviction brings some comfort and closure to the victims involved, and their families.

‘Our first priority in any investigation but especially in complex enquiries of non-recent abuse is the victim.

‘Anyone who has been the victim of sexual abuse should feel confident in reporting to the matter to the police either directly or through one of our partners.’