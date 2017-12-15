Former private school teacher to be sentenced for sexually assaulting three schoolboys

Have your say

A former teacher at a top private school is due to be sentenced for a string of sexual offences.

Peter Webb, who used to teach at Christ’s Hospital School in Horsham, in West Sussex, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of indecently assaulting three schoolboys in the 1970s and 1980s.

The 74-year-old, who lives in France, is on bail and is due to appear at Hove Crown Court this afternoon.

Christ’s Hospital charges boarders up to £31,500 a year and counts Sir Barnes Wallis, inventor of the bouncing bomb, and poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge among its former pupils.

The school was founded in the 16th century and its pupils still wear a Tudor-style uniform of a long blue coat and high yellow socks.