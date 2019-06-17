A FORMER assistant headteacher been charged with eight new charges of child sex offences.

Sean Aldridge, who no longer teaches at Warblington School in Havant where he was assistant head, was in the dock again at Portsmouth Crown Court this morning.

Sean Aldridge, 37, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court

Dressed in a three-piece blue suit the 37-year-old, of Edmund Road, Southsea, denied seven allegations of sexual activity with a child, and an offence of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Aldridge has already denied 19 offences: 10 charges of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust, and nine charges of sexual activity with a child.

The defendant is due to stand trial on July 7 in a trial expected to last up to three weeks.

Addressing Aldridge, judge Roger Hetherington said: ‘Your case is adjourned to the trial on July 8.’

Aldridge was granted bail to the trial next month.