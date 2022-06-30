Three men and a woman were arrested on Howard Road yesterday evening.

Officers received reports, at 8.22pm, of a group driving around the area in a car believed to be containing weapons.

St Francis Church, in St Francis Crescent, Hilsea, near Howard Road, had one of its outside walls brought down by vandals. Police launched Operation Relief in the Howard Road area of Hilsea, increasing officer patrols in the areas of Howard Road, Northern Parade, London Road, Alex Way, and the foreshore.

The occupants reportedly threatened two people who they knew.

Specialist units and several officers were deployed to locate them, and to ensure the safety of the public.

Police found the vehicle and arrested an 18-year-old male from Portsmouth, on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Hampshire Constabulary said officers were attacked during the process.

‘During his arrest, he assaulted two police officers, neither of whom suffered serious injuries’, a statement said.

‘He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of common assault of an emergency worker.’

A 43-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, and two 32-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place – all from Portsmouth.

All four are in police custody.

No residents, or the two people threatened, were injured.

Portsmouth North Inspector Jon Tilbury said: ‘We fully appreciate how concerning this incident will have been to members of the public who witnessed it and know that there are wider issues in the Howard Road area that we are working to address.

‘I would like to reassure the local community that we are continuing our increased presence in the area and will be conducting patrols today and over the coming week.

‘Please do come and speak to our officers if you are concerned or if you have questions or any information that may assist our enquiries into this incident.

‘We know that ongoing incidents in the Howard Road area are having a significant impact on people’s lives and this is not acceptable.

‘We are doing everything we can, including increased patrols and presence in the area, making use of dispersal orders, speaking with the local community and working with partners on a longer-term solution for our residents.’