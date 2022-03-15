Scott Cooper, from Newport, Isle of Wight, was found dead in his flat in George Street, Ryde, on January 4.

As part of the Operation Amaryllis investigation, Hampshire police conducted search warrants at several addresses this morning.

The body of Scott Edward Cooper, 33, of Newport, was found on on January 4. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

During the raids, two men, aged 25 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Two other men, who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder, aged 28 and 29, were re-arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

All four of them remain in custody with Hampshire Constabulary.

The warrants were carried out at addresses in George Street, Warwick Street, Star Street, and Quarry Road, in Ryde.

Four men were arrested after police carried out early morning raids on several streets, including George Street, Ryde. Picture: Google Street View.

The investigation is ongoing and officers are still in Ryde today.

A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘Officers remain in the Ryde area today carrying out enquiries and we would like to thank the public and businesses for their patience and support.

‘We continue to ask anyone who has information that may assist our investigation to call 101 quoting Operation Amaryllis or 44220003393.

‘You can also submit information via an online form.

‘Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

