A Dozen police officers swarmed to Tokyo Joe's nightclub, Guildhall Walk, following the incident at 9.48pm.

A 20-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a controlled drug of Class A, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police incident Guilhall Walk Image Contibuted

A 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of common assault and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Both remain in custody at this time.

A police spokesman said: ‘Four men suffered slash or stab wounds in the incident. The injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, and they did all go to hospital.

‘Officers are conducting enquiries today and are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly anyone with mobile phone footage.’

Call police on 101, quoting the reference 44220450835.

